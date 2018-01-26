SPH inks deal with Samsung to push digital frontiers

Users of new Samsung smartphones, tablets and television sets will soon be able to read digital newspapers on The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao apps already downloaded on their devices when they get them.

They can also get their news and music fix through SPH Radio app similarly preloaded on their new Samsung gadgets.

Under a new wide-ranging agreement, users of Samsung's products can also enjoy trial subscriptions to media content from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), while the media company is looking to adopt the Samsung Pay mobile wallet on its platforms.

The two-year memorandum of understanding between the two organisations was signed by SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung and Samsung Electronics Singapore president Lee Jui Siang at the SPH News Centre in Toa Payoh yesterday.

It aims to "work on innovative technologies and marketing campaigns that will benefit both SPH and Samsung's customers", said a statement.

Calling it a "strategic partnership", Mr Lee said: "With SPH businesses beyond press and property, I think there is a lot of synergy that both Samsung and SPH can derive just from the wide-ranging businesses that we are both participating in."

He added that Samsung has enjoyed a strong collaboration with SPH prior to the agreement.

Mr Ng said: "Our partnership with Samsung aims to push digital frontiers to explore new innovations and technologies that will transform how our customers work, live and play in today's interconnected world."

CROSS-SELLING

Both companies will explore cross-selling each other's products to their respective customers, with plans to work together on corporate social responsibility projects.

Another possible area of collaboration is on new technologies such as virtual technologies to engage millennials.

SPH will also support Samsung by using its media solutions and data analytics capabilities to engage with customers.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan, who witnessed the signing, said with many people consuming content on their smartphones and tablets, SPH now has to work with partners like Samsung to think of creative ways to engage its audience.

"Samsung is a technology leader in the world, and we really want to make use of their products to reach a bigger audience," he added.