SPH to launch two new radio stations

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has announced that Money FM 89.3 and 96.3 Hao FM, the two new radio stations joining its stable, will hit the airwaves in January.

The announcement of the launch dates at a trade engagement event with media and advertisers yesterday follows a successful tender in March. This brings the total number of radio stations managed and operated by SPH Radio to five.

Singapore's first English business and personal finance radio station, Money FM 89.3, is set to launch on Jan 29. It will be hosted by industry veterans including Claressa Monteiro, Yasmin Jonkers and Elliott Danker.

Aimed at professionals, managers, executives and businessmen as well as the general audience, the talk-format English station will have content from The Straits Times, The Business Times, and SPH's subsidiary, ShareInvestor.

96.3 Hao FM will be a Mandarin infotainment station targeted at those aged 45 and above, playing hits by artists such as Wakin Chau, Faye Wong, Jacky Cheung and xinyao music.

The station, scheduled to start on Jan 8, will discuss topics ranging from lifestyle to wealth planning.

More than 400 clients attended the trade event hosted by SPH's Integrated Marketing Division at the Parkroyal on Pickering hotel.

Key personnel from the media giant also shared upcoming changes to its print and digital products, including newspapers, The Straits Times and The Business Times.

The New Paper editor Eugene Wee quashed rumours that the paper will exit the print market, following Today's move in August.

"We reach out to almost 600,000 readers now, and this number is almost 20 per cent higher than the combined My Paper and New Paper readership before the merger," he said.