SPH mags for HomeTeamNS clubhouses

Visitors to the HomeTeamNS clubhouses in Tampines, Balestier, Chinatown, Sembawang and Bukit Batok now have unlimited free access to eight magazines from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Magazines' digital library.

These include lifestyle titles such as Men's Health, Home & Decor, Her World and Young Parents.

HomeTeamNS clubhouses are for Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) national servicemen.

Visitors need to download the My Newsstand app to access the digital library using the clubhouses' free Wi-Fi. Access is limited to the clubhouses.

This comes as HomeTeamNS appoints SPH Magazines to produce its bi-monthly publication Frontline, which offers readers updates on events at HomeTeamNS clubhouses and developments at SCDF and SPF.

The Frontline magazine, which now comes in a smaller size, has a website (frontline.hometeamns.sg) managed by SPH Magazines.