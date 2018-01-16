SPH, StarHub renew and expand tie-up

StarHub CEO Tan Tong Hai (second from left) shaking hands with SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung after signing the MOU, witnessed by StarHub's Chief Strategic Partnership Officer Jeannie Ong and SPH Deputy CEO Anthony Tan.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and StarHub have deepened their content and marketing partnership in the media space and are now expanding the tie-up to include new sectors such as healthcare and education.

The partnership - which initially spanned areas such as advertising sales, cross-media content creation and publishing, data analytics and marketing - will now include joint creations in connected buildings, the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart retail.

For instance, SPH and its affiliates, such as Orange Valley Healthcare and Han Language Centre, can expect to benefit from IoT devices that monitor the well-being of the elderly or manage the use of air-conditioners to reduce energy wastage.

Renewing the memorandum of understanding for another two years, SPH chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung said it has been a fruitful partnership with StarHub for the past two years, and he expects the partnership renewal to create more business opportunities for both companies.StarHub chief executive officer Tan Tong Hai said the renewal takes the partnership to the next level by breaking new ground in non-media collaboration.

STREAMING SERVICE

Moving forward, SPH content will be shown on StarHub's online streaming service, StarHub Go.

StarHub's content will also be featured on SPH's radio stations Kiss92, UFM100.3, One FM 91.3, Money FM 89.3 and 96.3 Hao FM.

Both organisations plan to apply data analytics technologies to study mobile users' locations and time spent at SPH's The Seletar Mall, Paragon and The Clementi Mall for deeper customer insight.