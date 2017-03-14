SPH wins tender for  two new radio stations

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Radio has won the tender for two new radio stations. One will be in English and the other in Mandarin, and they will be launched in December.

The Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) launched a public tender in June last year for proposals to operate radio stations on the frequencies FM 89.3 and FM 96.3.

The new Mandarin station will focus on infotainment for seniors aged 50 and above, said an SPH Radio spokesman. It "will provide audiences with a wealth of trusted news information and empower them to discover and lead an active lifestyle, accompanied by the memorable tunes of the golden 80s and 90s".

The station will include content from SPH's Chinese newspapers Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.

The second station will be Singapore's first English business and personal finance radio station. It is aimed at "raising financial literacy of listeners".

The station will have content from SPH newspapers, The Business Times as well as The Straits Times, and will also work with financial portal ShareInvestor, an SPH subsidiary, which has one of the largest investor relations networks in Asia.

Mr Patrick Daniel, chairman of SPH Radio and deputy chief executive officer of SPH, said the two stations "will cater to new listener segments and increase the vibrancy of the local radio industry with their unique positioning and programming. Together with our three existing radio stations, we will deliver engaging and enriching content for both our listeners and advertisers."