SPH’s 96.3 Hao FM hits the airwaves

Fans of Mandarin pop from the 1980s and 1990s can tune in to a new radio station.

The 96.3 Hao FM station - "hao" means "good" in Mandarin - hit the airwaves at 8am yesterday.

Targeted at bilingual Singaporeans aged 45 and above, the station will play classic hits by singers such as Wakin Chau, Faye Wong and Jacky Cheung, as well as local xinyao songs by singers such as Hong Shao Xuan and Eric Moo. It will also feature programmes on lifestyle, healthcare and financial planning.

The new infotainment radio station, run by Singapore Press Holdings Radio (SPH Radio), is the first Mandarin station to be launched in 24 years.

In March last year, SPH Radio was awarded two new frequencies to operate 96.3 Hao FM and Money FM 89.3, which is positioned as the first and only business and personal finance radio station in English.

It now manages and operates five radio stations, with the other three being One FM 91.3, Kiss92 and UFM100.3.

The new station will have four main radio shows.

From 6am to 10am, DJs Carine Ang, Wang De Ming and Liu Jie Qi will deliver the latest news and current affairs discussions.

Veteran DJ Anna Lim will helm a lifestyle and health segment from 10am to 1pm, while DJs Chen Li Yi and Wen Guo Xian will be on air from 4pm to 8pm.

From 8pm to midnight, listeners can enjoy a playlist of classic ballads, put together by DJ Hong Wei Wen.

As part of its launch, 96.3 Hao FM has partnered Royal Caribbean International for a special cruise sailing in March, where fans will get to spend time with the radio personalities.

The station is available for online streaming at www.fm963.sg

Listeners can also search for "SPH Radio" on iTunes or the Google Play Store to download an app to listen in.