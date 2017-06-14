S'pore CEOs optimistic about growth prospects

Chief executive officers here and across the region are upbeat about growth prospects, a new survey by KPMG showed. KPMG's 2017 Global CEO Outlook surveyed close to 1,300 chief executives in 10 economies.

Of those polled, 83 per cent were confident of their company's growth prospects over the next three years. Respondents in Singapore and Asean were even more confident, at 96 per cent and 98 per cent respectively.

Globally, 74 per cent of CEOs said their businesses were aiming to be disruptors. This was 77 per cent among respondents from Singapore and 83 per cent in Asean.

Compared with the global average, a larger proportion of Asean CEOs also said they intended to invest in new technologies and connect to customers digitally.

They are also increasingly concerned about geopolitical risks, with 43 per cent reassessing their global footprints due to globalisation and protectionism.

This was 42 per cent among Singapore CEOs and 56 per cent across Asean.

Fifty-two per cent of CEOs believed the impact of the political landscape on their organisation is at its highest in many years. And 62 per cent of Singapore CEOs and 65 per cent of Asean CEOs agreed. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY