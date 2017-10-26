S'pore Customs lodges police report over scams

Singapore Customs has made a police report over incidents where people received scam text messages and calls that appear to have come from its fax number 6250-8663.

Recipients were asked to make payment for the release of an item supposedly held by Customs, it said in a statement yesterday.

"We would like to clarify that these text messages and calls were not made by Singapore Customs. We do not request any payment through text messages or calls," said a spokesman.

Those who receive such messages and calls are advised to ignore the instructions, and contact Singapore Customs for verification (by calling 6355-2000 or sending an e-mail to customs_feedback@customs.gov.sg), it said.