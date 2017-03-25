S'pore on guard for terror attack

HANOI: Singapore is on its guard in light of the heightened global terror threat, as there is no foolproof protection against an attack like the one London suffered on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"It has happened elsewhere, nobody can say it will never happen in Singapore," he said.

"If it does happen, we need to have that fortitude and resilience, and unity, to say: This is bad, let's find out what was the background, let's do what we need to do, but at the same time, carry on with our lives.

"And tomorrow is another day, Singapore survives."

Mr Lee made the remarks at a wrap-up press conference yesterday when he was asked whether such an attack could happen in Singapore, and what he would say to people who are concerned it could happen anytime, anywhere.

He said: "It's something we have to be conscious about - these things can happen.