S'pore health tech start-up raises $35.5m in funding round

Health tech start-up CXA Group has raised US$25 million (S$35.5 million) in a funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group and EDBI, the venture capital arm of the Economic Development Board.

Other investors included Philips and RGAx, as well as existing investors NSI Ventures and BioVeda Capital.

CXA aims to disrupt the insurance space with its platform, which allows employees to choose what they need in terms of insurance protection and treatment versus prevention and wellness, while helping companies control rising healthcare costs.

The Singapore-based company uses health screening, lifestyle risks, and sensor and claims data to predict future premiums, and pre-negotiates reduced future premiums from insurers for companies willing to help employees improve their health.

The group plans to use the new funds to expand beyond Singapore and Hong Kong into the region.

Its expansion strategy includes scaling its platform for distribution to small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals via banks and insurers, the company said in a statement.

"Our goal is to shift the focus of insurance from treatment to prevention and to empower employees to take personal responsibility for their health," said CXA Group founder and chief executive Rosaline Chow Koo.

"Now that we have proven our brokerage and distribution models in Singapore, we are using the proceeds to scale our technology and operations to 10 countries in Asia."

Mr Saverin will join CXA's board.

"CXA is an exciting addition to our portfolio. Its unique business model cuts across three out of four of our focus industries, including health and wellness, financial services and consumer services," said the venture capitalist, who is now based here.