S'pore to host F1 for 4 more years

The streets around Marina Bay will still come alive with the roar of Formula 1 car engines during this time of year until 2021.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran yesterday announced that the Singapore Grand Prix, hailed as the crown jewel of the F1 calendar, will remain for the next four years.

F1 team officials and drivers, who are in town for tomorrow's race, were delighted by the news.

"Singapore is a fantastic showcase for our sport and a unique spectacle under the lights," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

The extension also means race-goers can continue to enjoy the top-class musical acts that have become synonymous with the event. Boy band One Direction kicked off the fun last evening.

