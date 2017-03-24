S'pore leaders on attack

I am deeply saddened by the vicious attack in Westminster, London, which resulted in many casualties. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and whose lives have been affected by this horrific incident. Singapore strongly condemns this senseless and horrific terrorist act.

- President Tony Tan Keng Yam in a letter to Queen Elizabeth II

"MFA and the Singapore High Commission in London have reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in London. Thus far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident."

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"We need to be alert to prevent an attack; ready to respond to keep ourselves and others safe if we are caught up in one; remain resilient to carry on life normally; and stay united to counter those who advocate extremism and violence."

- Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Facebook

"It is a tragedy and a reminder of the clear and present danger... We must never let such acts disrupt our way of life or divide our people. It is critical to ensure that unity of societies is maintained as the long-term objective of terror groups is to divide us."

- Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan

"For an assailant to use a vehicle to mow down people as if they were pins is yet another tragic violent chapter in our troubled world. For Singaporeans, we must come together - with vigilance, hope and effort, to protect ourselves and each other."

- Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Facebook

"It was a cruel and calculated attack, clearly aimed at striking at the heart of British democracy and the British way of life. "

- Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Facebook

"We deplore the loss of innocent lives caused by shocking violence, which has no place in any community. This is a stark reminder for all communities to rally together, care for each other, and remain vigilant against such senseless acts, and the ideas behind them, which are a threat to the fabric of our society. Our strongest defence against such threats is to maintain our bonds of humanity and shared values."

- Assistant director of the Office of the Mufti and Asatizah Development, Muis, Ustaz Irwan Hadi