S'pore leaders send condolences

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We also wish those injured a rapid recovery. Singapore strongly condemns this vicious act that has claimed numerous lives and left many injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the British people during this time of grief. I am certain that the United Kingdom will stand firm in the face of adversity and overcome this difficult period with strength."

- President Tony Tan Keng Yam, in a letter to Queen Elizabeth II

"Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of violence. We must never allow such acts to divide our societies and bring fear to our daily lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the British people, especially the victims and their families, during this difficult time."

- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May