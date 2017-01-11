S'pore Pools: System glitch fixed

Singapore Pools yesterday said that a glitch in its sports prize claims system has been fixed.

"The temporary service disruption was caused by a glitch that occurred during a routine system maintenance, and it has been fixed," its spokesman said.

She said the service resumed from 9am yesterday and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The issue arose on Saturday night, with reports of punters who bet on football matches unable to collect their prizes, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

A Singapore Pools spokesman said on Monday that all its other services were operating as normal, and that lottery customers could still collect their winnings.