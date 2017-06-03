S'pore reaffirms commitment to Paris climate deal

Singapore has joined a raft of countries in reaffirming its commitment to the Paris climate deal, even as the United States announced that it was pulling out.

Yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan described US President Donald Trump's decision on Thursday as a "great pity".

"China and the USA worked so well to help achieve global consensus on climate change - a real and present danger for our collective future," he wrote on Facebook.

Separately, Singapore's National Climate Change Secretariat said: "Singapore reaffirms our commitment to the Paris agreement and our Paris pledge."

Under the Paris deal, which Singapore signed in April last year, the Republic pledged to reduce its emissions intensity - the ratio of carbon emissions to each dollar of the gross domestic product - by 36 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.