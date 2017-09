Singapore's electric supercar, the Vanda Dendrobium, on display at its launch at the VinCar showroom in Leng Kee Road yesterday. VinCar is the first Asian dealer for the car, designed by local company Vanda Electrics and jointly developed and built with Williams Advanced Engineering. It is expected to go into production by 2020, AFP reported. The likely price tag? At least $3.2 million.