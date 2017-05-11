S'porean love cheat suspect nabbed in Johor

He sweet-talked widows and single mums, promising them love and money-making opportunities.

But once he got their money, he disappeared.

The 47-year-old Singaporean was arrested at a hotel in Johor Baru several days ago by Kluang police, reported Malaysian newspaper The Star. His 10-year-old son was also taken in.

The officer-in-charge of the Kluang police district, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohamed Laham, said the boy is with the Welfare Department in Malaysia.

He added that the Singapore consulate was making arrangements to have the boy sent back to Singapore.

AC Mohamed said they received four reports about the man's activities nationwide.

There have been cases in states like Johor, Perak and Malacca involving a total sum of RM500,000 (S$162,000).

His modus operandi was to befriend the women on dating sites and convince them to use their savings or take out personal loans to invest in his business.

He then made off with the money.

PROMISE TO MARRY

It was reported that in the most recent case, he befriended a widow, 43, with two children and even promised to marry her.

Three months into the relationship, he got her to invest in his business, promising that it would yield big returns.

A source told The Star: "She was hesitant but he sweet-talked her into investing more than RM120,000. The suspect even promised to marry her."

The woman lodged a police report after she began to suspect that something was wrong when she did not get the promised returns. The man has been remanded and is being investigated for cheating.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records in Singapore show the suspect owned a stall under the name Yellow Nasi Padang for a year in 2008 before it closed.

He had overstayed for more than two years in Malaysia and was jobless during his time there, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He had entered Malaysia in 2014 with his son on a social visit pass and was previously married to a Vietnamese woman.