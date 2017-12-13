S'porean man dies in New Zealand crash

A Singaporean man died in an accident involving two vehicles in New Zealand on Monday.

The New Zealand police said the crash occurred on the State Highway 6, Ruatapu Road, on South Island shortly after noon.

"The driver of one of the vehicles has died and two other people have moderate injuries," said the police.

In a report yesterday, New Zealand news site Stuff.co.nz quoted an official as saying the man who died was from Singapore. He was reportedly driving one of the two vehicles involved.

"It appears, on the face of it, that it was a head-on (crash), which would indicate one of the vehicles had crossed the centre line," Sergeant Andrew Lyes told Stuff.co.nz.

Shin Min Daily News identified the man as Mr Seow Kai Yuan. His girlfriend confirmed his death in a Facebook post that is no longer available.

According to his Facebook profile, he studied chemistry and biochemistry at the Nanyang Technological University, graduating in 2013, and was previously a chemist at the Singapore branch of pharmaceutical company MSD. - LYDIA LAM