S'poreans most 'Wi-Fi obsessed' travellers in Asia

Singaporeans are the most "Wi-Fi-obsessed" travellers in Asia, according to a survey by travel site Expedia.

Of 600 adult Singaporeans surveyed, 80 per cent chose wireless technology connecting them to the Internet as a "very important" hotel amenity - the highest percentage in Asia.

Malaysians were second at 76 per cent, and Hong Kong travellers third at 74 per cent.

Globally, Singaporeans are the third-most Wi-Fi obsessed , behind Brazilians and Americans.

Conducted by research firm Northstar Research Partners, the annual Global Flight and Hotel Etiquette Study analysed flight and hotel habits of more than 18,000 travellers from 23 countries in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

More than 6,000 respondents from the Asia-Pacific were interviewed in the survey, including those from Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

The survey also found that a majority of Singaporeans tended to prefer staying in "big chain hotels", with 49 per cent of respondents choosing the option over boutique hotels or rentals. - CHARMAINE NG & ERVIN TAN