Sports car, cab in Yishun crash

A McLaren sports car and a taxi collided at Yishun Avenue 1 early yesterday, leaving both badly damaged.

Two men were taken to hospital after the sports car and a taxi collided.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, according to photos and a video posted on social media.

The red McLaren sports car was seen on the pedestrian pavement with its right side completely wrecked, while the blue Comfort cab was spotted near a bus stop.

Debris and the remains of a bus signpost were strewn around the cab.

Police said the 56-year-old taxi driver and 27-year-old McLaren driver were both taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident at 4am and dispatched two ambulances.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- THE STRAITS TIMES