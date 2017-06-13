Sports Hub beefs up security for ?Singapore-Argentina friendly

The official training session for the Argentina football team at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday.

Event-goers can expect longer queues and waiting times at venues at the Singapore Sports Hub, with additional security measures being implemented.

People going to see Singapore play Argentina in a football friendly this evening have been advised to arrive at least an hour before the 8pm kick-off.

Mr Chin Sau Ho, senior director of corporate communications and stakeholder management at Singapore Sports Hub, said the security measures meet the requirements set by the licensing authorities and the police.

"The safety and security of patrons visiting the Singapore Sports Hub are always our priority," he said.

"All staff are trained on evacuation procedures, in the event of any emergency. We continue to remain vigilant and work closely with the relevant agencies to maintain appropriate security presence on site."

The measures follow amendments to the Public Order Act in April, requiring the authorities to be notified if organisers expect a crowd of more than 5,000.

Mr Shaun Tan, a 24-year-old student who will be at tonight's match, believes the enhanced security measures are necessary.

"If a cosmopolitan place like London can be attacked, we shouldn't let our guard down," he said, referring to the recent terrorist attacks in London in which eight people were killed.

A-MEI CONCERT

Mr Gerald Tan, 20, a marketing executive, noticed increased security measures when he attended the A-Mei concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

"I heard the queues on the first day on Friday were really bad, but I went an hour earlier on the second day of the concert and it was pretty okay," he said.

"It was the usual bag checks, but they also patted everyone down, which was the only thing slightly different."

He found the measures reasonable and added: "Going an hour before an event is still okay. It is more important to ensure that concert-goers are safe."