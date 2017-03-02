SPP founder Sin Kek Tong dies at 72

Mr Sin Kek Tong leaves behind his wife, two daughters, a son and three grandchildren. ST FILE PHOTO

Opposition veteran Sin Kek Tong, who founded the Singapore People's Party (SPP) and contested six general elections during more than two decades in politics, died on Monday night.

He was 72.

Mr Sin received 41.2 per cent of the vote in his first election in 1988 under the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) banner.

In 1994, he formed the SPP with a breakaway faction of SDP members who supported former Potong Pasir MP Chiam See Tong during his falling-out with the SDP leadership.

Mr Chiam joined the SPP before the 1997 General Election.

Mr Sin's final electoral contest was in the 2011 General Election.

In 2012, he stepped down as party chairman, citing the need for party renewal.

Mr Sin leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a son, and three grandchildren.