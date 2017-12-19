Spring Singapore to take action against SG Vehicles

Spring Singapore will be taking legal action against automotive retailer SG Vehicles for engaging in unfair practices, including misleading claims, false claims and defective goods.

It will apply for a declaration and possibly an injunction with the High Court against the company today.

This is the first time it is taking legal action under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

Spring Singapore said the complaints, made to Consumers Association of Singapore, were related to "representations of the terms and conditions of the sale agreement which could have potentially misled the complainants".

Common complaints were about late delivery of vehicles and buyers being told to pay more for their cars after a sales agreement had been signed.- SAMANTHA BOH