Squash player's mum relieved his heart condition was discovered

When she heard the news of student Benjamin Sim's collapse and death, her thoughts raced to her son, Dylan, 15.

He was diagnosed with a heart condition only last year, despite having played competitive squash for nearly 10 years.

His mother, Mrs Dora Fernandez, 45, told The New Paper: "He vomited frequently after training and had breathing difficulty. Worried, we took him for a check-up."

He was diagnosed with acongenital coronary anomaly, or malformed heart vessels.

On the doctor's advice, Dylan would not be able to participate in Napfa tests or competitive sports.

Dylan, who secured Direct School Admission to Raffles Institution through his sport and was subsequently awarded the Half Colours Award for outstanding achievement in sports by his school, was disappointed.

But he has been given the clear to continue recreational physical activities.

Mrs Fernandez, a teacher, said: "Because he is an athlete, his body can compensate in other ways for his heart condition, so he can still do physical education and play sports.

With his mother's consent, Dylan has continued with squash training but is barred by his coach to participate in the school tournaments this year.

Dylan has also learnt to listen to his body. He said: "If I cannot breathe properly, I will stop. Also, I sit out of the 4.8km training runs."

His school has also been informed of his condition. During PE lessons, he sits out of the 2.4km runs.

Before Dylan started showing symptoms, his parents were not aware of his condition. They are grateful they discovered the condition before it escalated.

Mrs Fernandez said: "We could have lost him at any game."

She also advised parents to not brush off warning signs, however small.

"Sometimes it is not a lack in stamina - it could be a sign of a possible condition that should be checked," she said.