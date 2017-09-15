St Hilda's Secondary boys caught fighting on video disciplined

A video of the incident at St Hilda's Secondary School has been shared on Facebook more than 10,000 times after it was posted yesterday.

Three boys at St Hilda's Secondary School caught fighting in a classroom have been disciplined, the vice-principal said yesterday.

The incident was caught on video, and the clip has been shared on Facebook more than 10,000 times after it was posted yesterday.

Two boys are seen shoving a student and then throwing his belongings to the floor. They exchange blows and use vulgarities at each other.

At one point, the larger of the two aggressors punches the student on the side of the head. The latter is held in a chokehold before he retaliates by throwing punches and kicks at the pair.

In the video, a man can be seen standing by the doorway, prompting netizens to ask if he is a teacher and, if so, why he did not intervene.

The vice-principal, Miss Tan Yee Leng, told The New Paper in an e-mail that the fight took place on Monday and the man is an intern from an external agency who did tell the students to stop fighting. He did not intervene further because he lacked the training and authority to manage the situation.

Another student later entered the classroom and broke up the fight by separating the students.

Miss Tan said the three boys had been counselled and disciplined, and their parents were working with the school to help them learn from the incident.

"We take all incidents of fighting seriously and we are confident that our teachers will be able to manage and correct inappropriate behaviour," she added.