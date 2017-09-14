St Hilda's Secondary boys filmed fighting in classroom

A video has been released online of a group of boys from St Hilda's Secondary School (SHSS) apparently fighting in their classroom.

While it is unclear when the incident occurred, the clip began to go viral on various Facebook pages on Thursday morning (Sept 14). It has also been shared via Whatsapp

In the video clip, other students are present. "St Hilda's Secondary" can be clearly seen on the shirts of the students.

Two boys are seen walking up to a student, shoving him then throwing his belongings to the ground.

They exchange blows and hurl vulgarities at each other.

At one point, the larger of the two boys punches the smaller boy in the side of the head.

The student is seen being held in a chokehold before retaliating by throwing punches and kicking at the pair.

During the altercation, an adult is seen standing in the doorway observing the fight without intervening.

It is not known if he is a member of the school staff.

Students in the classroom did not step in to stop the altercation.

The fight was eventually broken up by another student who entered the classroom to separate the students.

The New Paper has contacted the Ministry of Education and the school at Tampines Street 82 for comment.