St James Power Station murder: Two more charged

Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Hisham (above) were yesterday charged in court for the murder of Mr Satheesh Kumar.

Two more men were charged yesterday with the murder that took place at St James Power Station on Sunday.

They are Muhammad Khalid Kamarudin, 21, and Muhammad Hisham Hassan, 27.

The first man, part-time waiter Shawalludin Sa'adon, 26, was charged on Tuesday. He worked at the Postbar at the Sentosa Gateway entertainment venue.

The three men are accused of being part of a group that killed Mr Satheesh Kumar Manogaran, 35, between 5.45am and 6am that day.

A fourth man, Muhammad Faizal Jamal, 22, was named in court documents as another alleged member of the group. He is still under investigation.

Mr Satheesh Kumar had stab wounds to his head and back when he was found near the nightspot on Sunday morning.

He was taken to the Singapore General Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 6.45am.

Police released a statement on Tuesday saying they arrested Shawalludin on Sunday.

Officers later established the identities of three other men involved and nabbed them in an operation the next day.

Preliminary investigations showed the attack took place after a dispute between Mr Satheesh Kumar and an unidentified staff member at Postbar.

Yesterday, police said they arrested a fifth suspect on Tuesday. The 22-year-old man will be charged with murder today.

Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Hisham are represented by lawyer K. Jayakumar, while Shawalludin was not represented. All three men are now remanded at the Central Police Division and will be back in court next Tuesday.