St Joseph's Home reopens with more facilities for elderly

Madam Theresa Lam, 84, has mobility issues because of chronic arthritis.

But she found it much easier to move her limbs while having hydrotherapy in a heated pool with a floor that can be raised or lowered.

The pool is among the new facilities at St Joseph's Home catering to the elderly who have specialised needs.

As part of its 40th anniversary, the nursing home and hospice in Jurong West was officially relaunched yesterday after a $62 million renovation.

Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Amy Khor said: "As part of our efforts to increase our national capacity to 17,000 nursing beds by 2020, we have also supported St Joseph's Home in doubling its capacity from 139 beds to nearly 400 beds in its redevelopment."

The home now has a dedicated dementia ward for up to 72 residents.

Previously, those with dementia were housed with other residents.

Ms Dolores Anuber, a staff nurse, said: "With other residents around, we had to keep a fixed schedule for things such as meals. Now they can do things at their own time and be empowered to do what they want, with supervision."

She added that in the past, residents with dementia could be triggered by the behaviour of other residents and vice versa.

The home also houses up to 20 hospice residents.

One of them, Madam Wong Kwah Fong, who is in her 80s, has renal failure.

Her self-employed son, Mr Tham Ying Wai, 63, said he initially thought sending her to the hospice was "signing her death warrant".

"But here, my mother is eating three meals a day and enjoying the garden scenery. There is quality end-stage life here,"he said.