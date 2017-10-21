Stall at Bishan coffee shop suspended, fined

The stall at Bishan was suspended for 2 weeks.

A nonya kueh stall at Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bishan Street 13 has been suspended for two weeks due to a rodent infestation.

The stall had accumulated 12 demerit points over 12 months under the Points Demerit System, according to the NEA.

It was docked six demerit points for failing to keep its premises free of rodents and another six points for failing to register an assistant.

It was also fined $800.

The stall, which has been around for more than 20 years, will be suspended until Nov 3.

This is the third time this year Kim San Leng has been involved in suspension due to hygiene issues.

The coffee shop was suspended for a day on Jan 20 because of a rodent infestation, while its zi char stall was suspended for two weeks from July 25 to Aug 7 because of a cockroach infestation.

The coffee shop's boss, Mr Hoon Thing Leong, 68, told the Straits Times that the situation is beyond their control as the rodents come from a grass patch nearby. He added that the stallholders try to deter the rodents by setting up traps every month.

"NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers," said NEA.