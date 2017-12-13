StanChart Marathon responds to allegation of poor roadblock planning

There have been accusations that the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 3was poorly planned In a Straits Times Forum letter published yesterday, Dr Chan Wen Yan, a visiting consultant at Raffles Hospital, said roadblocks set up to facilitate the marathon delayed treatment for patients as ambulances were held up on their way to the hospital.

She said doctors and patients, including one bleeding from a miscarriage, had to alight from vehicles "several blocks away" and go on to the hospital on foot. She also alleged that a woman in premature labour had to give birth in the accident and emergency department (A&E) without her obstetrician because of the blocks.

The New Paper understands that the woman gave birth in the labour ward, not the A&E department. But her obstetrician was not present.

A spokesman for marathon organiser Ironman Asia said: "We offer our sincere apologies to those affected by the closures for the marathon." It said the new route enhancements this year were discussed with the Singapore Police Force, Traffic Police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Land Transport Authority, and hospitals were engaged to "develop alternative routes and direct access to A&E drop-offs for patients, doctors and emergency services".

"All routes and access points were approved with the hospitals and communicated prior to the race through facilitation plans and traffic advisories," it added.TNP understands this is the first time the route of the annual marathon has gone past the hospital in recent years. The Ironman Asia spokesman said: "We are looking into all areas to ensure this will not happen again."