Standoff at Ho Ching Road ends after six hours

This woman was in the unit during the six-hour standoff. She was unharmed during the incident.

On March 20, police stormed a flat at Ho Ching Road to end a six-hour standoff with a man who had barricaded himself inside.

A man, 50, barricaded himself at Block 114 Ho Ching Road on Tuesday (March 20) at around noon.

His father and a woman were also in the flat.

At 5.45pm, the woman fled the unit crying.

About 15 minutes later, Special Operations Command officers stormed the flat and arrested the suspect.

His father was unharmed.

The suspect's uncle told The New Paper the man was a drug offender who had previously served seven years in jail for drug offences.

The uncle told TNP the man's father is his elder brother.

The police said in a Facebook post no one was hurt.

