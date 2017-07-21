Starbucks makes police report over harassment

Starbucks Singapore has made a police report over a woman who allegedly harassed its customers.

This comes after Facebook user Gary Chee posted a comment on Starbucks Singapore's Facebook page on Sunday about his experience.

He said he was at the United Square outlet around 1.30am when he saw a woman sleeping across two sofas.

He wrote that when she woke up, she asked him if he could give her money to buy a drink at Starbucks.

He wrote: "I politely declined. For reasons unknown to me, she just went ballistic.

"She started spewing expletives at me. This went on for a couple of minutes."

Mr Chee said he ignored the woman, and she approached other customers for money.

He said he spoke to the barista and she told him the woman had been there the previous day and had also spewed expletives at one of her colleagues.

When TNP contacted him, he would say only that he was satisfied with the reply from and actions taken by Starbucks.