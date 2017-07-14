StarHub TV drops compulsory basic subscription

StarHub unveiled a new television price plan yesterday that does away with the element of compulsory subscription.

This means its customers can now subscribe directly to premium channels without having to first pay monthly subscriptions, which start at $26.75 for three basic groups (such as Entertainment, World News and Kids).

But StarHub customers still will not be getting their dose of English football action at lower rates, because Singtel holds the rights to the English Premier League matches.

Five StarHub TV d'Lite packs will be offered according to genres - movies, sports, Chinese, Malay and Tamil. The Movies pack costs $24.90 (including GST) and has nine channels, including Fox Movies and HBO.

The Chinese, Malay, Tamil and Sports packs are priced at $19.90 each. The contract is for 12 months and includes free rental for one set-top box for 12 months.