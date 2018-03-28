Startup Career Fair kickstarts more than just graduates' careers

Crowds at the second Startup Career Fair organised by the Action Community for Entrepreneurship yesterday. PHOTO: ACTION COMMUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

She tagged along with a friend to the inaugural Startup Career Fair last year - and landed a job before she graduated.

Miss Evelyn Teo Hui Wun, 22, is now juggling her final year in business and management at the Singapore Institute of Management while interning as a content strategist at Kobe Global Technologies, an advertising platform.

She will take on a full-time role once she graduates, said Miss Teo.

The firm was among more than 70 start-ups in this year's fair at JTC LaunchPad @ one-north yesterday, with more than 250 full-time, part-time and internship positions on offer.

The organiser, Action Community for Entrepreneurship, said a large proportion of the visitors are fresh out of polytechnic or university.

Like Miss Teo, they are attracted by the flexible structures of start-ups.

"I feel there are many opportunities for personal input in start-ups compared to larger, established firms. That was the selling point for me," she said.

Ms Carine Chu, the regional recruiter for bike-sharing platform Mobike, said: "We're open to hiring anybody who's capable, regardless of age. As long as they are open-minded and willing to embrace change, we will consider them."

Restaurant cook Zhang Xue Gang, 43, was hoping to find a food-related start-up.

The engineer specialised in food science and technology in China but gave that up when he came to Singapore with his family in 2009.

"I've been a chef for five years, but only because I needed to feed my family," he said. "I'm hoping to can find a start-up where I can make use of my engineering expertise."