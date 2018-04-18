STB launches one-stop tourism hub for businesses

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) Minister S. Iswaran (in blue) being shown a voice-activated assistance robot (being held) at one of the booths at the tourism industry conference.

Small businesses hoping to get a share of the tourist dollar now have an easier way to grow their reach through a new online platform that allows them to share their content with a broader audience, or use resources from it to improve their own services.

The Tourism Information and Service Hub, launched yesterday by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), will provide a one-stop tourism resource for businesses.

Attractions can, for example, upload their operating hours and events to gain exposure, while travel businesses here and abroad may download such information and have updates automatically reflected on their linked websites and apps.

STB chief executive Lionel Yeo, who launched the hub at STB's annual tourism industry conference, said the platform "addresses an industry need to have more up-to-date information about tourism offerings and to have a one-stop source to find out what is happening in Singapore".

The platform also provides access to content or software that can be used on a website or app of a business. It is free for businesses to use.

Mr Alvin Yapp, owner of The Intan, a private Peranakan museum, is one of more than 600 companies that have registered.

"We don't have a huge marketing budget to reach out to tour agents or potential customers... Visitors may have difficulty finding these niche experiences, and (the hub) now allows smaller players like myself to connect," said Mr Yapp.

Mr Yeo said data analytics will also play a bigger role in tourism.

The Singapore Tourism Analytics Network, launched last year for internal use by the STB, will now be made available to external stakeholders in phases, said Mr Yeo.

The network uses aggregated visitor geo-location data, among other information, to gather insights on tourists here.

The STB has already entered into data partnerships with industry members, including Sentosa Development Corporation and Expedia.

Under a partnership cemented this week, Expedia will provide booking and search data to the STB to share with tourism stakeholders here, a first for the booking platform.

Other plans announced at the conference included a new night experience at the Singapore Zoo and Marvel-themed events.

A Marvel Studios: Ten Years Of Heroes exhibition will run for three months from June at the ArtScience Museum as part of STB's three-year partnership with The Walt Disney Company South-east Asia to bring themed events and activities here.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran, speaking at the event yesterday, noted that increased air connectivity and a rapidly growing middle class in the region are among the factors projected to raise international visitor arrivals to the Asia-Pacific from 279 million in 2015 to 535 million in 2030.

The industry can better leverage technology to sharpen marketing and outreach efforts, complement and refresh tourism offerings and drive better productivity, he added.