STB working to help visitors take a bit of Singapore home with them

Visitors to Singapore splurged more on souvenirs, gifts and confectionery last year, with spending on these items jumping by 26 per cent, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.

STB chief executive Lionel Yeo, who revealed the figure at the annual tourism industry conference last month, said the board was working towards providing even more choices of these items.

He said: "We hope to delight our visitors with an even greater array of quality souvenirs and products from local brands, so that they can bring a piece of Singapore home with them."

Fourteen firms have turned to the STB's Experience Step-Up Fund to meet the growing market for unique local souvenirs, which the STB hopes can better the tourism experience.

Launched in 2015, the fund supports the creation of experiences that make Singapore more attractive to tourists. About 50 other companies have also tapped it.

Successful applicants receive up to 70 per cent funding for certain costs.

The Farm Store, which sells quirky Singapore-themed items, wanted a change. Founded in 2010, it sold hundreds of products from many local designers, but made only a few of its own items.

But with the Experience Step-Up Fund, it was able to release its own line of cushions featuring parts of the Singapore skyline last July, and has notched up good sales figures.

Brand manager Mabel Low said The Farm Store was excited when it learnt about the Experience Step-Up Fund.

"We wanted to make more of our own products, and this was a way for us to kick-start our own designs," she said.

The firm has sold around 40 per cent of its 750 cushions since launching the line.

Ms Low thinks the market for local souvenirs and gifts is growing because visitors to Singapore are seeking products that really tell what it is like to experience this country, rather than the usual trinkets.