Still no sign of Singaporean cyclist who disappeared in Ipoh on Sunday

Mr Abdul Samat Ismail was last seen at a water station, according to the event organiser.

The family and friends of Mr Abdul Samat Ismail continue to wait anxiously for news of his whereabouts after the 56-year-old Singaporean went missing while competing in the Perak Century Ride 2018 in Ipoh on Sunday.

Malaysian police told The New Paper yesterday that search operations will be scaled down this morning as Malaysians head off to vote in the general election.

Following the announcement, some relatives of Mr Abdul will travel to Ipoh today to help in the search.

Sunday's 160km race, which featured 1,300 cyclists, started at 7am. According to a Facebook post by the organiser, Mr Abdul was last seen at 1.45pm at a water station 24km from the finish line.

This is his third time taking part in the annual event, which is held along the same route every year, his cycling team leader Alvin Low told TNP.

Mr Low, who led a team of 20 Singaporeans in the event, said Mr Abdul took a break at a water station between Siputeh and RTC Gopeng after complaining of leg cramps.

The team had agreed to reach the finish line by 3pm and head back to Singapore by 3.30pm, said Mr Low.

When Mr Abdul failed to turn up, teammates tried to get in touch through his phone, but there was no answer.

Mr Low, 45, informed the organiser and made a police report. He and a team member have stayed on in Ipoh to help local authorities.

A police spokesman from Perak Tengah told TNP that extensive search operations have been going on since Sunday evening.

He said: "We have been combing the route that the cyclist took for two days straight, primarily focusing on Mr Abdul's last known location.

"We have also mobilised our canine units. But we still have not found any trace of him."

Mr Abdul's daughter, Ms Nurul Nadiah Abdul Samat, 29, said the family was informed he was missing on Sunday evening.

'UNBELIEVABLE'

She said: "I find the disappearance unbelievable as there wereso many people like road marshals and volunteers to help my father at the water station. It doesn't make sense."

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in touch with members of Mr Abdul's cycling group and is working with Malaysian authorities to locate him.

"We are also in touch with his next-of-kin to render the necessary consular assistance."