Stocks with China exposure

CAPITALAND

This home-grown developer is the eighth biggest constituent of the STI and has rallied 20 per cent in the year so far. In the last financial year (FY), CapitaLand segmented 51 per cent of its revenue to China, up from 49 per cent in FY15 and 22 per cent in FY14.

CWG INTERNATIONAL

The international real estate group was the best performer over the past 12 months with a 79 per cent gain.

The firm noted in its first quarter financial report that eight more projects are slated for launch in Chinese cities - six in Suzhou, one in Xuancheng and one in Wuhan - and it is confident of achieving its 10 billion yuan (S$2 billion) pre-sales receipts target for FY17.

YANLORD LAND

The China-based firm was the best year-to-date performer, with a 41 per cent gain so far. The firm joined the STI Reserve List on Monday.

The company focuses on the high-end residential, commercial and integrated property segments of the market which are situated in high-growth locations, with a presence in many key cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu.