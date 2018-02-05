Stormtroopers, Lucasfilm HQ visit give leukaemia-stricken boy new hope

Lucas at his Star Wars-themed party at the Sandcrawler on Saturday.

He was five when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and on Saturday, six days shy of turning seven, Lucas Chua got his wish - to have a Star Wars-themed birthday party.

And he had it in style too, thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore, Disney and Autobahn Motors.

A social worker referred Lucas and his parents, Mr and Mrs Shane and Angela Chua, to the Foundation last October after finding out that Lucas (who is not named after Star Wars creator George Lucas, incidentally), wanted a Star Wars-themed birthday party.

On Saturday, when Lucas pulled up in a shiny Ferrari California with his brothers, Christian, 12, and Elliott, 10, to the Sandcrawler building, Lucasfilm's regional headquarters, in 1, Fusionopolis View, it was a wish come true.

General manager of Autobahn Motors Gary Hong, who drove the Ferrari, was impressed by Lucas' generosity.

He told The New Paper: "The big-hearted young man wanted a car which could accommodate his two brothers as well."

In 2016, Lucas had a low platelet count and was rushed to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital's accident and emergency unit with large hematomas - blood clots -forming on his legs.

He was hospitalised and underwent aggressive chemotherapy sessions.

Following his diagnosis, Lucas was hospitalised for three months. His parents visited every day and Mr Chua said he would bring Star Wars Lego sets for him to play with.

Even though he has completed his chemotherapy and is now on oral medication, Lucas is still susceptible to illnesses .

The family of five hardly eat out to minimise his exposure to infections.

Lucas was shy during Saturday's tour and preferred to be with his brothers.

His mother told TNP: "He slept at 7pm and woke up at 3am because he was so excited."

During the tour, Lucas' eyes lit up when he noticed Star Wars paraphernalia, such as Stormtrooper helmets.

YODA

When he spotted the life-sized Yoda statue, he exclaimed happily that he was meeting the Jedi Master.

After the tour, Lucas and his extended family of about 30 were treated to a screening of Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

When that ended, the Imperial March sounded and members of the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers entered the room.

Much to everyone's amusement, Lucas was too shy to take pictures with any of them - especially Darth Vader.It took some coaxing before he even posed with a Stormtrooper.

Lucas looked so happy playing with his cousins that he hardly looked like a boy fighting leukaemia.

Last December, he was hospitalised because of infections. That crushed his spirit, his father said.

"However, the anticipation of having his wish granted got him excited and kept his mind off his illness.

"Most importantly, the wish gave him hope," said Mr Chua.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore has granted more

than 1,340 wishes since its inception in April 2002.

It grants about 100 to 210 wishes a year, with a child referred to the organisation every four days.