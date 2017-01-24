Strawberry-flavoured drug not found in S'pore: CNB

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has clarified that it has not come across strawberry-flavoured methamphetamine in Singapore.

Recent online reports about a new strawberry-flavoured methamphetamine targeted at the young have been circulating on social media.

The drugs are known as "strawberry quick" and look like pop rocks - a type of sweet that fizzles in the mouth, the reports said. Parents have been sharing the advisory against the drug, which also says it is being distributed in schools, this month.

"We would like to inform the public that the advisory on the 'strawberry quick' did not come from CNB," the Bureau said.

However, CNB urged parents to remind their children that drugs are harmful.

"Unscrupulous traffickers may seek to disguise the harmful nature of drugs by making them look like candy or foodstuff," CNB said. "If you come across such suspected substances or drug sales, please alert CNB and we will look into the matter."