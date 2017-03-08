Stretch your learning abilities

The need for tuition is a major concern of parents and children in Singapore.

Some parents spend several thousands of dollars on tuition for their children each month, and buy past-year exam papers of various schools, especially the top ones.

They also invest in vitamins and supplements to help their children concentrate better.

While many believe that enrichment and tuition classes are traditionally for the academically weak, surveys have shown that two-thirds of the students in Singapore's Gifted Education Programme take such classes too.

The main aims of such classes are for students to learn ahead, going beyond their current syllabus level to stretch their learning abilities.

It is also to assist students who are struggling with schoolwork and to help them learn alternative studying concepts and strategies.

The effectiveness of tuition centres in improving academic performance here is often determined by word of mouth from students and their parents.

Mr S M Lim, former research head at a chain of tuition centres, said: "Many students follow up on their tuition classes if they are effective in improving their academic performance.

"When I was a tutor at the chain, more than 70 per cent of the students I tutored improved their performance by two grades within a year."

He added: "When these students moved from secondary to pre-university tuition classes within the chain, my colleagues and I saw the same trend being repeated within a school year."

Mr Lim said such improvements were due to the students' efforts and innovative teaching strategies adopted by the tutors.

TEACHING INNOVATIONS

Private tutor Janie Chung, 40, said many tutors use teaching innovations such as animation, mind-mapping as well as visual and verbal association to help their students excel academically.

She said: "Part of the difficulty lies in teaching the students how to retain the concepts taught and apply them in daily situations.

"The other part lies in helping the student face exams confidently, such as teaching them how to relax, visualise their success and use mnemonics to remember concepts or facts."

Ms Chung, who has tutored more than 200 secondary and pre-university students in O- and A-level maths and physics, uses these techniques, and has seen at least 100 students improve at least two grades within the academic year.

Entrepreneur Joseph Kang, 42, said tuition classes have helped his 15-year-old daughter's academic performance.

He said: "After two years, her grade in maths went from B to A and she is less fearful of the subject. So, for me, it is worth the $500 I pay every month."

Singapore's education system has gained a reputation for being very competitive and highly focused on grades and book smarts.

But this is changing, as rote learning has been giving way to the application of textbook knowledge to real-world scenarios and more current content.

Language lessons and assessments now place more weight on communication skills to help students converse in English and mother tongues more confidently.

Marketing manager Bernadette Wang, 38, spends her weekends taking her daughters, aged eight and 10 years, to tuition and enrichment centres.

She said: "Both girls are taking tuition classes in English and maths. They are in the top classes at school, so they need to keep up with the rest of the students or be left far behind.

"Besides the tuition classes, they also attend enrichment classes in learning skills such as mind-mapping, phonics and word association.

"These skills help them to learn better and speak more confidently, so that they don't feel left out among their peers."

PROFESSIONALISM

The large number of tuition centres in Singapore has highlighted the need to raise the professionalism of the tuition industry.

Last December, 10 tutors set up the Association of Tutors (Singapore) with the aim of raising the industry's standards.

The association aims to be a platform where tutors can upgrade their skills and work together to better help their students.

Ms Chung said: "The formation of the association is timely. Tuition will be a major need here for at least a decade or two more.

"Tutors need to be more professional. They also need to go beyond academic coaching and help students through an increasingly disruptive education system."