Commemorative $50 notes from Brunei (left) and Singapore (right) were displayed during a presentation ceremony at the Istana yesterday. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, who is on a three-day state visit to Singapore, presented a commemorative note on the 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between the two countries to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

