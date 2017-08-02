Student, 16, collapses and dies after 2.4km run

A 16-year-old boy collapsed at Chong Boon Secondary School after a 2.4km run during physical education lesson.

A 16-year-old student from Chong Boon Secondary School in Ang Mo Kio died yesterday morning. It is believed that Benjamin Sim collapsed after a 2.4km run during a physical education lesson.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman told The New Paper it received a call from the school at 8.15am.

As Benjamin was being taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, paramedics were applying cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

A police spokesman told TNP they received a call from the hospital at 11.44am that a 16-year-old boy had been pronounced dead.

They are investigating the case as an unnatural death.

The Straits Times reported that Benjamin had keeled over and hit his head on the ground after completing the run.

When TNP arrived at the school at 2.50pm yesterday, a student said the principal had told them of the tragedy.

The school is deeply saddened by the passing of Benjamin, the principal, Mr Yeo Kuerk Heng, told TNP .

"He collapsed after completing a run during a physical education lesson in school, and immediate assistance was rendered," Mr Yeo said.

"His parents were informed, and Benjamin was taken to hospital by ambulance."

Mr Yeo said Benjamin was popular among his peers and was known for his cheerful and friendly disposition.

He was active in class and in his volleyball co-curricular activity. He also helped friends weaker in English.

"School leaders, staff and counsellors are providing emotional support and assistance to Benjamin's family, affected students and staff," the statement said.

"As the case is under police investigation, we are unable to comment further."