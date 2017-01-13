Student repays SIT for taking him in when no one else would

Mr Tengku says his lecturers played an important part in his grades.

Skipping class was his favourite pastime in polytechnic.

When he graduated from Singapore Polytechnic, Mr Tengku Muhammad Khalaf, 27, had a GPA of just 2.7.

Because of his bad grades, no university would take him in.

Mr Tengku told The New Paper: "I felt like a hopeless man."

After working as a delivery driver, he worked as a contractor for Singapore Power from 2012 to 2014.

But he wasn't satisfied.

It was then that a friend told him about a new engineering course at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

Because of his interest in construction, he decided to apply.

To his surprise, SIT accepted him.

"I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it, I didn't want to make the same mistakes," Mr Tengku said.

Now, he is studying for a Bachelors of Engineering in Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land) and with a GPA of 4.6 out of 5 in his final year.

Mr Tengku is on his way to graduating with honours, a far cry from his poly days.

He said his lecturers played an important part in his superb grades.

For example, he said that they would give the students study tips and would also conduct extra classes for students who needed help.

"The lecturers here really root for us. They engaged me and made me want to study," he said.

One of his lecturers, Dr Victor Wang, 33, an assistant professor who teaches Mechanical Engineering, told TNP that at SIT, students are the primary focus.