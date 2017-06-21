Students can now make movie magic at RP

Students keen to learn to produce professional sound effects, also known as foley, can now do so with the opening of Singapore's first full-scale foley studio at Republic Polytechnic (RP).

From the light taps of footsteps to claps of thunder - every sound in a movie is created.

RP's new 102 sq m space will allow students to create these sounds in real-time.

Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim was the guest of honour at the opening of the studio yesterday.

Programme chair of RP's School of Technology for the Arts (STA), Mr Sam Yap, said: "Sound and audio post production has been going on for years.

"In terms of creating authentic content, foley is the only method you can do that. Everyone can have a microphone but not everyone has the space to recreate that kind of immersive experience for sound. With this studio, we can."

Custom-built to support RP's diploma in sonic arts curriculum, the studio contains acoustically treated walls and noise isolation, allowing students to create the quietest of noises.

The space consists of three rooms: the Foley Live Room, Foley Control Room and the Dubbing Room.

The Foley Live Room contains six walking pits that consist of common walking surfaces such as concrete, asphalt, gravel, sand, marble and wood. There is also a water trough for making water sound effects.

A large collection of props, which RP said it would continue to grow, will allow students to produce different sounds.

According to the school, the room can handle projects of different scales, from stand-alone sound effects for games to large-scale feature films.

The Foley Control Room is fitted with the latest audio post-production equipment, and its Dubbing Room allows students to professionally record voices.

RP also yesterday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with award-winning production houses Yellow Box Studios and Beach House Pictures to allow its students and staff to co-produce audio content with them.

Yellow Box Studios will also work with RP to develop Continuing Education and Training programmes to help working adults keep their skill sets up-to-date with the fast-paced audio production industry.

The partnerships will also provide internship and mentorship opportunities, and academic awards for the top-performing students.

Managing director of Yellow Box Studios, Mr Rennie Gomes, said: "Foley is an invisible art, and I must congratulate RP for taking the bold move into this unseen but necessary art form.

"I am impressed with their commitment to the audio industry, and their sonic arts programme is popular and has achieved incredible success."