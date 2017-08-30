Students earn shot at working for Sephora through competition

Ms Saifurah (left), with her sister, was one of five winners of the inaugural Sephora X ITE Makeup Competition.

With only 30 minutes to spare, Ms Nur Saifurah Noor Said, 18, whisked her younger sister, who had just finished her Primary 6 Malay exam, into the make-up chair.

The rush paid off, as Ms Saifurah ended in the top five in the inaugural Sephora X ITE Makeup Competition.

The competition saw 23 second-year students from various courses in ITE College Central create make-up looks based on themes they had selected at the Sephora University in Ngee Ann City last Wednesday.

It was jointly organised by ITE and Sephora to possibly foster a long-term relationship and provide potential job opportunities for students.

The top five winners each received a $150 Sephora voucher and will be able to work with Sephora Singapore's artistry team, with a staggered sign-on $3,000 bonus if they join the beauty-retail company after graduation.

Ms Saifurah won with a look inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The second-year Nitec in retail services student said: "I thought, if I can't use a (mermaid's) tail, why not put that concept on the face?"

Participants of the make-up competition went through a series of assessments and training sessions where they showcased their talent in make-up artistry.

They also learnt skills and techniques in masterclasses with celebrity make-up artist Larry Yeo.

Miss Yolanda Lim, 31, assistant manager of human resource from Sephora Singapore, said: "We wanted to give ITE students a platform to discover the hidden talent they have and... give them a platform to show their potential.

"We're overwhelmed by the level of skills that they brought to this competition."