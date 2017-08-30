Students earn shot at working for Sephora through competition
With only 30 minutes to spare, Ms Nur Saifurah Noor Said, 18, whisked her younger sister, who had just finished her Primary 6 Malay exam, into the make-up chair.
The rush paid off, as Ms Saifurah ended in the top five in the inaugural Sephora X ITE Makeup Competition.
The competition saw 23 second-year students from various courses in ITE College Central create make-up looks based on themes they had selected at the Sephora University in Ngee Ann City last Wednesday.
It was jointly organised by ITE and Sephora to possibly foster a long-term relationship and provide potential job opportunities for students.
The top five winners each received a $150 Sephora voucher and will be able to work with Sephora Singapore's artistry team, with a staggered sign-on $3,000 bonus if they join the beauty-retail company after graduation.
Ms Saifurah won with a look inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid.
The second-year Nitec in retail services student said: "I thought, if I can't use a (mermaid's) tail, why not put that concept on the face?"
Participants of the make-up competition went through a series of assessments and training sessions where they showcased their talent in make-up artistry.
They also learnt skills and techniques in masterclasses with celebrity make-up artist Larry Yeo.
Miss Yolanda Lim, 31, assistant manager of human resource from Sephora Singapore, said: "We wanted to give ITE students a platform to discover the hidden talent they have and... give them a platform to show their potential.
"We're overwhelmed by the level of skills that they brought to this competition."