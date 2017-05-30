Students' Raffles postcard designs to help charity.

(From left) Nur Hamzah, Matthew Lee and Faith Leticia Ng with their designs.

When he told his mother he had won first place in a postcard design competition, she didn't believe him.

Nur Hamzah M. Mohammad Sahak, 18, said: "She believed me only when I showed her the official letter."

He won $500 while his classmates, Faith Leticia Ng Yen Bing, 19, and Matthew Lee Ban Hock, 18, who tied for second place, received $300 each.

Faith didn't even know that there was prize money. She said: "I'm more excited that my design won."

They are second-year communication students at the School of Design and Media at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central. The competition was part of Raffles Hotel Singapore's 130th anniversary celebrations.

The postcards will be sold at $10 each at a pop-up store at Raffles Hotel Arcade from Saturday to June 11, with all proceeds going to the Autism Association (Singapore).

The funds raised will benefit clients at Eden Centre for Adults (Hougang and Clementi) under the association. Members of the association also contributed five of the 50 postcard designs, while the identities of the other designers will be revealed over the course of the sales.

The ITE students' designs were inspired by the building's history. In all, 80 students took part, submitting two designs each.

Raffles Hotel manager Ronald Dooremalan said: "It was tough choosing the winners. It is fantastic how history was related in a modern way through their designs."