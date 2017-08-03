Students' safety the top priority: MOE

A Ministry of Education spokesman said students' safety is of top priority and safety protocols are in place for physical activities.

The spokesman said: "Schools collect medical declarations from parents, so that teachers are made aware of any pre-existing medical conditions students may have. At the start of each physical education (PE) lesson, students are asked if they feel well and a visual check is done. Students who are unwell - identified through these checks or via parents' letters and medical certificates - and those who have just recovered from flu, cold and cough, are excused from physical activities."

According to the ministry, warming-up and cooling-down exercises are conducted prior to and after physical activities, and students who are asthmatic are advised to have their medication with them at all times.

Besides regularly reviewing PE programmes, all PE teachers are equipped with skills to respond to medical emergencies.