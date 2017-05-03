Tips on studying smart

They key to studying smart is to be consistent.

Studying hard is only half the battle. What many do not realise is that studying smart is just as important.

The New Paper speaks to Ms Elaine Chin, 44, founder and director of tuition centre Emma Study Place, on how to study smart.

DO NOT BE 'KIASU'

Do not try to read every recommended textbook or attempt every assessment book - it is better to understand, analyse and practise the key concepts.

BE CONSISTENT THROUGHOUT THE SCHOOL TERM

Do not assume you can cram all the necessary topics just before your exams.

KNOW WHAT TOPICS ARE BEING TESTED

Find out how the marks are allocated, and ensure that you have all the necessary devices and tools - stationery, a calculator that works, compasses, a pair of set squares and a protractor - for the exams.

USE SHORTCUTS TO UNDERSTAND SUBJECTS

Use acronyms, analogies, patterning and visual aids - such as flow charts, diagrams and mind maps - to understand and memorise concepts and topics.

TAKE NOTE OF IMPORTANT FACTS AND SECTIONS

Systematically tag the important parts in the textbooks, practice papers and notes with coloured Post-it notes - they will help when you are recapping the important sections.

BE ORGANISED

Make space for your study materials.

Ensure that the lighting while you are studying is sufficient and you do not get a backache from an uncomfortable chair.

AVOID DISTRACTIONS

Avoid gadgets and friends who talk more than they study when you are revising.

It has been proven that students are less likely to retain information when they are distracted.

MANAGE YOUR TIME AND TAKE BREAKS

Plan your revision schedule wisely, and take breaks to be more efficient and productive.

DO NOT STUDY ALL NIGHT

Staying up to study through the night impairs reasoning and memory. Worse, your immunity level drops, and you may fall sick before your exams.

BE HEALTHY

Eat nutritious food such as fruits, vegetables, walnuts and items rich in omega-3. Avoid junk food.

Make time to slot in 20 to 30 minutes of exercise, three times a week - it has been proven to help reduce the effects of stress.

It helps improve memory too.