Study smart for better results

If you are prepared to change your thinking about learning, Science Ventures Learning Hub will show you how to succeed.

The enrichment centre aims to create independent learners.

Dr David Foo Ming Jen, 53, its founder, said: "The goal of coaching is that after a while, you don't need tuition as a crutch. You'll have acquired the skills and motivation for self-directed learning."

The centre teaches O-level and Integrated Programme physics and chemistry, as well as A-level chemistry.

It focuses on interaction-based learning to expose students to concepts, their derivations, and how concepts and ideas are developed into rules.

This helps them to understand the concepts at the base level and fosters the development of scientific intuition.

They can then retain scientific concepts for a longer time and apply their knowledge flexibly in new situations.

The centre provides an environment which enhances students' opportunities for interaction and to perform tasks fostering deep learning.

GUIDANCE AND SUPPORT

The centre provides guidance and support, creates tasks that challenge the students based on their current ability, and helps them achieve deeper levels of understanding and mastery of the subject.

Through interactive teaching, the centre helps students to ask themselves what their goals or purposes are for attending tuition classes.

Dr Foo said they develop a mindset that learning is a process, success comes from effort, and failure is an important opportunity for growth through their teaching methods and materials.

He said: "Interactive teaching and learning build deep understanding of the subject instead of relying solely on rote learning. This empowers students to solve scientific problems in different contexts."

POSITIVE MINDSET

Dr Foo said helping students to attain a positive mindset about themselves enables them to achieve higher grades.

He said: "Several students were surprised to see their grades transformed from F at the beginning of last year to A2 at the end of the year.

"A parent told me that engaging my services helped her son regain interest in his schoolwork.

"Within six months, his work attitude improved and he scored an A for chemistry."

E-mail enquiries@scvhb.com or visit www.science-ventures.com for details.